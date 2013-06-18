3 Ways To Really Put The “Vacate” Into Vacation

While we were talking with Phil Libin, the Evernote CEO told us that in its quest to become a hundred-year startup, they’re constantly pruning away any corporate culture handed down to them. Vacation policy quickly got cut .

steep yourself in the screen-free peace

Evernote’s not alone: unlimited vacation is part of the code for workplace happiness at social coding startup GitHub, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings once said that the unlimited vacation policy is part of their “freedom and responsibility culture.”

An open attitude toward vacation doesn’t create anarchy. It ensures efficiency.

With an open policy, you prevent people from hoarding days for later and squabbling about extra pay for days not taken off, HubSpot cofounder Dharmesh Shah once told us.. Instead, “Employees take the vacation when they need it and we don’t have a spike of vacations at specific points of time,” he says.

Leslie Perlow, the HBS professor and Sleeping With Your Smartphone author, noted to us how having one night of predictable time off a week for team members in the Boston Consulting Group led to 80/20 job sharing, where everyone shared at least part of their responsibilities and know-how about their gig with a colleague, meaning that someone else could put out that fire on your night off.

That positive effects of sharing your responsibility get expanded with more time away, the Motley Fool’s Alison Southwick

once explained to us:

“When you suddenly take two weeks off, you need to make sure that other people around you understand what you do so that the company doesn’t come to a screeching halt if you’re gone,” she says.

Plus a vacation–in which you’ve properly vacated your day-to-day duties–allows you to steep yourself in the screen-free peace that encourages integrating the experiences you’ve recently had–inside and outside of work–and settling into the downtime that’s most fertile for creative insights, even though that’s happening an a subconscious level.