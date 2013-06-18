The Case For Losing Your Sales People And Killing Cold Calls Forever

Did you pull an Amy Poehler and unleash a barrage of questions on the hapless salesperson regarding features, functionality, and financing? Were they helpful and knowledgeable? Or did they leave you wishing you could just slink over to one of their computers and look up the information yourself?





Lean In On the Experts

Too often, it’s the latter. According to Nat Friedman, cofounder and CEO of Xamarin, those who rely on a traditional sales staff do so at their own peril, especially when dealing with developing software and mobile apps.

Working with a potential new customer is when a company stands to gain (or lose) the most. “Within the first two minutes a technical question will come up,” Friedman tells Fast Company. And if the sales person can’t answer immediately, or worse, offers to set up a meeting with an engineer, precious momentum is lost and the deal may not be made. “Engineers do NOT like to schedule meetings,” Friedman underscores.

Xamarin took a chance hiring one of their former customers–an engineer who was both well versed in the technology and liked the product–and wound him up and watched him take customer relations to a whole new level.

So Friedman and company took a different approach. Xamarin eschewed a sales staff altogether. Instead, they took a chance hiring one of their former customers, an engineer who was both well versed in the technology and liked the product, and wound him up and watched him take customer relations to a whole new level. Two years after the company started, Xamarin continues to rely on a team of 10 engineers (also former customers) dubbed the “customer success team.”

Xamarin’s numbers speak for the success of this strategy for its high-volume business. Fielding approximately 1,100 developers a day through their trial program, Friedman says that Xamarin’s amassed about 17,000 customers since they launched two years ago. All without a single cold call, or as Friedman posits, without a single minute wasted scouring LinkedIn “for people who look like they could be our customer.” What customers do get is a high-touch experience that starts when they sign on for a trial, and continues via email or phone with a “real person,” like the engineer who can drill down into each line of code and create an authentic connection with the customer.