When Is The Best Time To #Unplug?

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your gadgets–connected to your email list but not to your personal life–perhaps it’s time to take a break. All this week, we’re prepping you for a digital detox, starting with a list of potential times to #unplug :

Take a vacation: Comedian, author, and 2011 Shorty Award winner for Foursquare Mayor of the Year Baratunde Thurston recently went offline for 25 days, and lived to tell the tale. “I considered fleeing to a remote island for a few weeks, but I realized I wasn’t craving physical escape,” Thurston writes. “I didn’t actually want to be alone. I just wanted to be mentally free of obligations, most of which asserted themselves in some digital fashion.” To do this effectively, he would have to take some time off work. So, he identified a time when his work cycle was at a natural lull: Christmas. “With the exception of Mr. Scrooge, everyone slows down during the holidays, and so would I.”

“Travel to a place where absence of wireless reception and wi-fi makes it impossible to connect. Life miraculously continues.” -Elena Sirpolaidis (@elenasirpo)

“Deactivate Facebook during vacation and set a rule to shop locally.” -Blair Knobel (@lbknobel)

Carson Tate, managing partner of Working Simply, recently shared a bunch of tips with Fast Company: Get over yourself and prioritize some time off; think: “What’s the worst that could happen?” and more.

If vacation isn’t an option for you, here are a few other times that make for great digital detox opportunities:

Take the weekend: “I think Saturday afternoon is pretty much the best time to unplug … I find keeping the weekends quiet is critical.” -Gina Bianchini, founder & CEO at Mightybell