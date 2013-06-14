Facebook Unveiling New Product On June 20

Facebook is launching a new product, according to ABC News’s Joanna Stern, who, along with other reporters, received a mysterious invite to join Facebook on June 20 for coffee. Oddly enough, the invite didn’t come via email. Instead, it came via snail mail.

What could the announcement be? Earlier this week, Facebook rolled out hashtag functionality and promised it would soon unveil more features “that help people discover more of the world’s conversations.” Some are speculating the new tool could be an RSS reader.

What do you think Facebook has up its sleeve?