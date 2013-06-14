In Need Of A CEO, Lululemon Posts A Job Description

Earlier this week, Lululemon CEO Christine Day announced she would be stepping down . Obviously, the embattled company, known for its yoga attire, needs a new chief executive, and so it did what many other companies might do when a position needs filling: It posted an ad.

The job description, featured on the Lululemon website, is peppered with cheeky phrases, like “You report to no one, you are the CEO (duh).” A day in the life of the CEO? “You break all the rules like getting your OM-on (loudly) whenever the urge arises … Your go-to party trick is your dead-on impression of the yogi in ‘Sh*T Yogis Say.’ “





The ad seems like an attempt at getting back on customers’ good sides, after a year of being at the receiving end of a lot of criticism. Until recently, Lululemon had gathered somewhat of a cult following for its yoga gear. But back in April, the company was embroiled in controversy after it was revealed that some of its pants were, well, a bit too revealing. Some 17% of the black Luon pants had to be recalled, and the snafu led to the resignation of the company’s chief product officer, Sheree Waterson. Maybe the new CEO can turn things around.

Oh, and in case you’re interested, here’s where to apply.