Need To Get Focused? First Go Analog

If you take the Wall Street Journal‘s word for it, handwriting trains your brain .

How? Writer Patrick Rhone lists longhand’s positives:

“We learn more and retain more. Creative pathways are opened up as we engage more of our senses. Forming letters by strokes, as opposed to selecting each by keys, opens regions of the brain involving thinking, language, and memory that are not opened through typing. Writing, real writing, makes you smarter.”

Handwriting has had its defenders even before Facebook was making us lonely: Martin Heidegger, the uncheerful philosopher, thought that the typewriter was a homewrecker, inserting itself between the hand and the word. Pages were no longer being written, he scowled, they were merely typed. And he never even saw the new R2D2 Mac Pro.

But what is really going on here–what do you get from turning off the screens and scrawling your thoughts across a page?

Harry Marks, who blogs at Curious Rat, wrote the final 40,000 words of his second novel solely using pen and paper. This is what he learned.

1. My brain does one round of self-editing as I carefully choose my words while physically writing them down.

2. Those same words go through another filter while my brain processes what I’ve already written as I type them into the computer.

That method resulted in a more thoughtful and better-written book, he says. He’s not alone: Neil Gaiman, he of awesome commencement speeches and awesomer books, does his first drafts in longhand. Not only does it slow him down a little, Gaiman says, but it keeps him going–he won’t spend half the day dawdling with a sentence if he’s writing with a pen.

But what if that’s too slow?