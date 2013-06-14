NYC Government Partners With Silicon Valley-Based Social Network Nextdoor

All communities on Nextdoor are based on physical neighborhood boundaries, and although members are required to provide their real name and street address, only other verified neighborhood members can ever see those details. Through the new partnership, NYC government entities such as the police and fire departments will be able to post announcements and alerts to neighborhood networks but will not be permitted to read discussion threads happening between neighbors.

Nextdoor, which currently has more than 14,000 registered neighborhoods in the United States, has implemented similar partnerships with local governments in cities across the country, but none reach New York’s scale.