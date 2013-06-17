Why Your Brand Should Like Facebook A Little Less, And Its Own Social Scene More

In just one year, two-thirds of the Fortune 100 lost nearly a quarter of their website traffic, while at the same time, Facebook’s traffic increased by more than 50%.

Consumers are flocking to social networks in droves because they want news and updates about the people, brands, and topics that they care about in real time. Marketers have subsequently invested in programs that reach audiences where they spend their time, frequently at the expense of their own digital properties by pushing consumers away from their online assets to third-party platforms.

Investing time and resources into a platform like Facebook with constantly changing features that ultimately, will never be in your control–sounds like a risky business. However, we all understand the extreme value that platforms like Facebook bring to our brands–awareness, customer engagement, and mobilization.

Instead of only sending your customers to a third-party site to engage, the conversation can happen directly on your site and mobile apps–in your control.

Brands and publishers have found value in creating a social presence through platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest to drive traffic back to their sites through links. However, what they’ve learned is that while you can direct traffic back to your site, without building on that social experience, consumers don’t stay on the brands’ sites very long and ultimately end up heading back to the social platforms to express their opinions and interact around content.

Listening and reacting to users and driving audiences to external social networks like Facebook is only half of the social marketing equation. Today most brands and publishers stop there.

Marketers should continue using social networks for awareness building, viral impact, and new customer acquisition. However, 360-degree social means completing the loop by surfacing the best social content on their owned properties. The next step is making it dead simple for users to interact with each other on the brands’ sites so that they are as engaging and social as the networks their users flock to.

Businesses are beginning to figure out ways to leverage the value of social media platforms. Socializing your online presence allows you to better control and build brand cohesion through messaging, design, and experience, while giving companies the ability to grow deeper consumer relationships and brand affinity.