Defry Your Burnt Brain: 4 Quick Ways To Unplug In The Afternoon

Like bunnies, humans need rest : especially after spending the morning sandwiched between meetings, spreadsheets, gossip, and starving for an actual sandwich. By the time we reach 2:55 p.m , we’re fall-out-of-our-chair exhausted.





This leads to frightful consequences: the more tired a person is, the worse decisions they will make. If you’ve ever felt too tired to brush your teeth, you’ll know what we mean.

This can lead to Mindless Click Syndrome, a situation in which you fall prey to the glittering gifs of meme-based distraction. While a deep understanding of cuddling taxonomy is indeed important, it’s sort of like spending your day in your inbox–while you were at the office all day, you feel like you didn’t get anything done.

Cuddle-browsing-based decision deterioration evidences a unobviously obvious point: that managing your energy level, rather than your time, is most important for having a suitably sustainable, non-hellish workflow. It’s about having a rhythm between focused sprinting (and focused resting!), rather than a continuous, delirious, unguided, low-level crawl of distraction.

If your organization is super progressive, you might have a chance to yoga or meditate in the afternoon. New research suggests that 20-minutes of yoga boosts your brain functioning–tell that to your boss. And meditation isn’t “just relaxing“–at a micro level, your genes will express themselves in a more stress-resilient way, meaning that at a macro level, your afternoons won’t be quite so skittish.

There’s a great Zen saying about the relationship between getting enough rest and being able to do good work: “Eat when hungry, sleep when tired.” So, then, if we’re feeling worn out in the afternoon, maybe we should sleep? It’s progressive stuff, we know, but if you can place a nap right where your energy begins to erode, you can bolster the rest of your day.

Go for a walk. Go to a park. Make a friend. Exercise: it makes you more productive.