The Recommender: Joel Arbaje, Online Photo Editor And King Of Selfies

Name: Joel Arbaje
Role at Fast Company: Online Photo Editor
Twitter: dissatk
Titillating fact: Joel originally wanted to be a veterinarian. For a while, he was a Rat Laboratory Technician at Queens College, where he tended to the needs of the tiny rodents. In high school, he was a pet groomer. These days, he’s a photographer, illustrator, and designer. For his latest project, Joel is taking a selfie every day for a year, and posting each photo to Instagram.
Things he’s loving:
1. Comedy Central’s new stand-up app
I’m a huge fan of stand-up comedy, so this is amazing to me. I usually go to the East Village Comedy Club whenever I can to see live bits. I’ve seen a lot of headliners come and surprise us there. Jim Gaffigan was my favorite surprise, and it was free.
2. NK’s new album; Hanni El Khatib’s new album
I love music. People come to me all the time for new music suggestions, including some people in the office. These two albums, I believe, are classic pieces that you can play straight through and never encounter a dull moment.
3. The “Final Fantasy XV” trailer
I am not a big gamer, but Final Fantasy is the one series I can always enjoy because of its strategy and story. The 15th installment of Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy” game franchise was unveiled this week at the E3 conference. Watching the trailer, I was transformed back into my younger self.
[Image: Flickr user Droid Gingerbread]