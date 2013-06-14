The Recommender: Joel Arbaje, Online Photo Editor And King Of Selfies

Name : Joel Arbaje Role at Fast Company : Online Photo Editor Twitter : dissatk Titillating fact : Joel originally wanted to be a veterinarian. For a while, he was a Rat Laboratory Technician at Queens College, where he tended to the needs of the tiny rodents. In high school, he was a pet groomer. These days, he’s a photographer, illustrator, and designer. For his latest project, Joel is taking a selfie every day for a year, and posting each photo to Instagram .

Things he’s loving:

1. Comedy Central’s new stand-up app

I’m a huge fan of stand-up comedy, so this is amazing to me. I usually go to the East Village Comedy Club whenever I can to see live bits. I’ve seen a lot of headliners come and surprise us there. Jim Gaffigan was my favorite surprise, and it was free.

2. NK’s new album; Hanni El Khatib’s new album

I love music. People come to me all the time for new music suggestions, including some people in the office. These two albums, I believe, are classic pieces that you can play straight through and never encounter a dull moment.

3. The “Final Fantasy XV” trailer

I am not a big gamer, but Final Fantasy is the one series I can always enjoy because of its strategy and story. The 15th installment of Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy” game franchise was unveiled this week at the E3 conference. Watching the trailer, I was transformed back into my younger self.

[Image: Flickr user Droid Gingerbread]