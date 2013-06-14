Google Wins Big In Mobile Advertising, Takes Home Half Of Revenues Worldwide

More than half of this year’s mobile advertising revenues are expected to be pocketed by Google , according to eMarketer. The search engine giant, which will take away $4.61 billion of the $8.8 billion generated from mobile Internet search, is dominating the sector ahead of its rival , Facebook.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg reckons mobile advertising is as important to brands as TV advertising. Facebook enjoyed a share of around 10% of the market, earning almost half a billion dollars in revenue, while Twitter, with $140 million, has 2% of the market.

Yet it is the projections for 2014 that really stand out: Facebook’s share is expected to quadruple to more than $2 billion in revenue, while Twitter’s will double to around $300 million. Google, however, will take $8.85 billion of a projected $15.2 billion total.