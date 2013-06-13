Are Retirement’s Days Numbered?

Have you heard the latest on the retirement crisis? It’s not what you think. Sure, recent reports suggest that four out of five families have less than a year’s income in the bank for retirement–not exactly the kind of nest egg that inspires much confidence in one’s future. But the real crisis may be retirement itself.

Research suggests that retirement may pose a health risk. People who stay in the workforce past traditional retirement age live longer, all else being equal; those who descend into full retirement may see a decline in their mobility, and it seems mental health suffers as well during retirement due to less social contact and less cognitive challenge.

Think back to your last vacation. By your fourth or fifth day lying on the beach, were you going stir-crazy? Were you tempted to check in with the office? Or, truthfully, do you never fully unplug?

If most of us can’t handle a week of total leisure, why do we maintain our collective cultural idealization of a 30-year vacation at the end of life? Blame the Florida Chamber of Commerce, but when I hear the term “retirement” I think of white visors and endless rounds of golf.

It turns out this retirement vision is outdated, undesirable and unlikely for members of Generation Flux. Economic upheaval is one reason why. Annual surveys by the Employee Benefit Research Institute suggest that the age at which Americans expect to retire is slowly rising. As of 2013, seven percent of Americans say they’ll never retire. This is a pragmatic attitude, since 57% of workers have $25,000 or less in the bank.