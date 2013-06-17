What’s The Most Creative Project You’ve Done At Work This Year?

It’s only June, but 2013’s been a busy year.

Only six months in and Pope Francis’s joined Twitter, there’s a new season of Arrested Development, and, perhaps most importantly, you can own a cyborg cockroach.

Last week you told us about your mistakes in job interviews and the best career advice you’ve ever gotten.

Since it’s Monday, we could probably all use a question relating to your accomplishments–let’s envision the future as a positive place!

What’s the most creative project you’ve successfully completed at work so far this year?

Let’s start with the showoffs really amazing projects!





Dear, Mark. We’re all so jealous happy that you had that experience!

Really though, Unreasonable at Sea does some pretty cool things, and we look forward to seeing the documentary. It’s always wise to think big, and broaden your horizons.