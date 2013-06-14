What’s The Best Career Advice You Ever Got?

Yesterday, with delight, you shared with us your worst interview mistakes (and those you’ve witnessed).

Boy, were you guys excited! We promise to never cry (or show up drunk) at our next interview.

That went so well, we decided to give it another shot. For today’s question, though, we took a more positive approach:

What’s the best career advice anyone ever gave you?

Pretty straightforward, we thought. But of course, as with any public forum, your responses were . . . colorful. Below are some of your most memorable replies.

Let’s get to the good (actually, really good) ones first.





This is great advice. We’re all just people, after all. The person who takes out the trash and mows the lawn is just as essential a part of the organization as you are.

(Note: Do not–DO NOT–search YouTube for “respect the cleaning lady,” like we did.)