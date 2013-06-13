Fast Company Is Seeking A Digital Project Manager

Our Marketing team is looking for an experienced Digital Project Manager to oversee strategic planning as well as day-to-day implementations of custom advertising programs across Fast Company’s digital properties (fastcompany.com, fastcodesign.com, fastcoexist.com, fastcocreate.com, fastcolabs.com, www.fastcompany.com, Flipboard). The candidate must be able to balance user experience, paid advertising, custom content (advertorial), and editorial integrity with sales and client expectations.
The ideal candidate will be a creative digital thinker with:
- experience in the publishing industry
- an understanding of the sales, marketing, and ad operations processes
- a deep familiarity with the breadth of technologies and processes used in online advertising
- a desire to learn about new platforms and technologies as they emerge
Responsibilities include:
- Serve as daily point of contact for internal and external contacts to ensure that all digital program elements deliver on what was sold, are developed in a timely fashion, and are launched on time
- Develop accurate and informed scopes of work including schedules and budgets
- Collaborate with editorial designers and producers to build out program landing pages, custom content (advertorial) landing pages, and co-branded promotional units (a creative eye and copy writing skills a plus here)
- Collaborate with designers and developers to create custom interactive ad units (a creative eye and copy writing skills a plus here)
- Monitor each program, addressing any issues that arise, and maintain contact with all parties involved
- Track success of programs, compile results and provide recommendations for future programs, with ultimate goal of program renewal and incremental revenue
- Identify emerging trends in digital marketing and develop innovative and revenue-generating program ideas
- Cultivate and nurture positive working relationships with internal departments including sales/marketing, editorial, ad ops, production, and clients/agencies
Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree
- 3+ years experience in a similar role, with experience of digital advertising a must
- Excellent project management skills, including a working knowledge of the work flows for interactive relationship marketing and complex web design execution
- Strong analytical skills including a working understanding of Omniture metrics, comScore, Nielsen, Dynamic Logic and other primary research tools
- Knowledge and know-how of HTML, Photoshop, and DART for Publishers a plus
- Ability to work both independently and with a group, be proactive, resourceful and demonstrate a sense of urgency
- Effective presentation, oral/written communication, critical thinking/problem solving and interpersonal skills
Please send a brief email with your resume to Maggie Weinberg at mweinberg at fastcompany dot com.
[Image: Flickr user Chase Elliott Clark]