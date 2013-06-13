Fast Company Is Seeking A Digital Project Manager

The ideal candidate will be a creative digital thinker with:

a desire to learn about new platforms and technologies as they emerge

a deep familiarity with the breadth of technologies and processes used in online advertising

an understanding of the sales, marketing, and ad operations processes

experience in the publishing industry

Responsibilities include:

Serve as daily point of contact for internal and external contacts to ensure that all digital program elements deliver on what was sold, are developed in a timely fashion, and are launched on time

Develop accurate and informed scopes of work including schedules and budgets

Collaborate with editorial designers and producers to build out program landing pages, custom content (advertorial) landing pages, and co-branded promotional units (a creative eye and copy writing skills a plus here)

Collaborate with designers and developers to create custom interactive ad units (a creative eye and copy writing skills a plus here)

Monitor each program, addressing any issues that arise, and maintain contact with all parties involved

Track success of programs, compile results and provide recommendations for future programs, with ultimate goal of program renewal and incremental revenue

Identify emerging trends in digital marketing and develop innovative and revenue-generating program ideas