Microsoft Opening Windows Shops Inside 600 Best Buys

Microsoft is entering into an exclusive partnership with Best Buy to open 600 Windows stores inside American and Canadian Best Buy and Future Shop locations.

The mini-stores will range from 1,500 to 2,200 square feet and will roll out across North America this summer. Microsoft’s Brendan LeBlanc says the stores will also sell Xbox and Office products.

In a blog post, Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela said the stores-within-a-store will “be a department-level takeover within Best Buy stores. And they will be massive in size, up to 2,200 square feet in some locations. The other unique thing about the Windows Store is the people. There will be an additional 1,200 staff on hand to provide a great customer experience, whether it’s choosing the right PC or showing consumers how to stream Xbox music through their Surface.”