Tim Ferriss Will Teach You How To Quickly Master Any Skill

Tim Ferriss is a human guinea pig: in his researching the 4-Hour Workweek, Body, and Chef, the author has thrown himself into deadlifts and omelets and French–and from all that experimentation, a meta-sequence of contrarian best practices emerged.

During a talk at the Next Web Conference in Amsterdam, Ferriss unpacked–or is it deconstructed?–the madness to his methodology.

The first stage of skill acquisition, behavior change, or however you want to call improving yourself is deconstruction, the art of breaking a complex practice into small tasks. Within that deconstruction, Ferriss says, you can suss out the failure points of your potential practice and avoid them for the first five sessions, after which it can become a habit.

Ferriss learned to swim only five years ago, he says, because he had a hard time breathing and kept getting exhausted from kicking. Then he discovered Total Immersion Swimming, which sidestepped those pain points.

Next is selection: he anchors his argument to the Pareto principle, stating that you get 80% of your value from 20% of the work. The key, then, is locating those most valuable factors of a given undertaking, going all-in on them, and cutting away excess distractions. As we learned in the breakfast nook, you can accelerate your productivity–and save yourself stress–by making decisions about the way you make decisions. A prime example of that creative reductionism is Axis of Awesome, the Australian band that can teach you to play guitar using only four chords.