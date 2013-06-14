How Kanye Is So Perplexingly Productive

Opening his interview with Kanye West, New York Times reporter Jon Caramanica offers up that the rapper is arguing for his place in history.

To which West replied: “I think you got to make your case.”

Making your case is, you could say, the soul of the entrepreneur’s mission: the hustle of Marc Ecko, the how-does-this-improve-the world of Phil Libin, the painter-that-gets-paid of Molly Crabapple.

On the eve of releasing his sixth album–Yeezus, out Tuesday–West is a man who knows this mission:

To be the Steve Jobs of the Internet, downtown, fashion, culture. Really. What’s amazing to us is how deliberate he is in getting there: from recognizing the power of platform to sculpting his productive habits to cross-pollinating his creative inputs. Let’s take a look at them.

The creative industries have a lot of talk about platform: if you’re going to land a book deal, you need to have a massive Twitter following and tons of existing publication relationships, and a mightily awesome network.

A platform is also, West observes, a preexisting cultural taste for the kind of work you’re going to make–which his big brother Jay-Z helped build: