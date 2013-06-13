Twitter Analytics Now Open To All

Curious how popular your tweets are? Now you can find out. Twitter is giving everyone access to its analytics platform, a feature that, until now, was available only to advertisers.

The tool allows a user to rank tweets by popularity, analyzing the number of Faves, Retweets and Replies. It also shows the click-through rate of any links you’ve tweeted. All data can be downloaded into a CSV file for your records.

Opening the tool up to all users may put a spotlight on Twitter’s advertising options, as the company joins the growing list of popular social sites (ahem, Facebook) looking for new revenue streams.