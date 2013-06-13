advertisement
Twitter Analytics Now Open To All

By Jessica Hullinger1 minute Read

Curious how popular your tweets are? Now you can find out. Twitter is giving everyone access to its analytics platform, a feature that, until now, was available only to advertisers.

The tool allows a user to rank tweets by popularity, analyzing the number of Faves, Retweets and Replies. It also shows the click-through rate of any links you’ve tweeted. All data can be downloaded into a CSV file for your records.

Opening the tool up to all users may put a spotlight on Twitter’s advertising options, as the company joins the growing list of popular social sites (ahem, Facebook) looking for new revenue streams.

