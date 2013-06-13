Facebook Opens First International Data Center In Sweden

Facebook ‘s infrastructure just went global. The social media giant has opened a new data center in Luleå, Sweden, its first outside the U.S. The center is already taking in data from the social network’s 1.1 billion members.

Located just on the edge of the Arctic Circle, the center is “100 percent renewable,” which Greenpeace has praised. Additionally, the cold arctic air will cool the thousands of servers stored within the center, while excess heat coming off the servers will serve as an office heating system. In a blog post, Facebook touted the center as “one of the most efficient and sustainable data centers in the world,” Facebook said.

Facebook has centers across the U.S. to help manage its user data, and a new center is planned to open in Altoona, Iowa next year. As the demand for data storage expands, new options are being explored. Sears, for example, is turning its old departments stores into data centers and wireless hubs.

[Photo via Facebook]