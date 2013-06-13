Flying Bike Has First Successful Test Flight

Spielberg this is not. A Czech-based project aimed at launching a flying bike is celebrating after a successful first test flight .

It’s not the most elegant of vehicles, with two huge quadcopter motors, blades at the front and back, and a very Daft Punk-does-streetwear crash tust dummy at the helm. The bike is controlled via a transmitter, but the ultimate aim is to have it controlled by the rider.

One of the bike’s creators, Ales Kobylik, says the idea was not born of commercial interest, and calls it “the fulfillment of our boyish dreams.”