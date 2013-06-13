Apple Reportedly Considering Cheaper, Larger, Plastic iPhones

Reuters reports that Apple is considering releasing a number of less expensive iPhones . The firm is looking into a number of devices, from bigger phones with larger screens (think phablet ), to phones with plastic casings that would be available in a range of colors, available for $99.

According to sources, the California firm is considering two screen sizes: 4.7 inches and 5.7 inches. So far, so Samsung. But, since never a week goes by without a new cut-price iPhone rumor, take this news with a grain of salt. “They constantly change product specifications almost to the final moment, so you’re not really sure whether this is the final prototype,” said one anonymous source.

