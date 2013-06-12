5 Leadership Lessons From The Fast Company Twitter Bots

Several of us at Fast Company recently came face-to-face with our Twitter bot alter-egos. So of course we mined “our” feeds to see what our sage-like (if spammy) counterparts had to say. Here are five hidden gems of advice from our virtual impersonators about being a good leader, achieving success, and, ironically, dealing with information overload.
Fast Company‘s Online Editorial Director Tyler Gray knows the most successful people get quality sleep to jumpstart their mornings:
If you can yawn while you’re working out, you’re not doing it right.
— Tyler Gray (@tgraydar_) May 12, 2013
Do you ever feel overwhelmed by a relentless deluge of texts, push notifications, tweets, pings, and dings? I feel that way, too. Sometimes, we can all use a break from information overload. Here’s how.
Everyone talks at the same time + I get too many notifications at once ahjdftudfg
— Christina Chaey (@christinachaeyf) April 20, 2013
Anyone can be a leader–just ask Co.Create editor Teressa Iezzi.
What it means to lead with ethics. The world is full of strong leaders; however, leadership is a neutral term.
— Teressa Iezzi (@tiezzi_y) June 11, 2013
If you’re a ’round-the-clock worker like Fast Company publisher Christine Osekoski, unplugging while on vacation can seem borderline impossible. If you absolutely must give in, here are three tips for working smarter when you’re away.
I want to go on holiday but I don’t at the same time
— christine osekoski (@cosekoski_) May 14, 2013
Who says we don’t sleep enough? Certainly not Jennifer Vilaga, Fast Company‘s deputy managing editor:
@danmasoncordell @samsheridan12 Goin to sleep now for 2 hours den gettin up for it #Strategy
— Jennifer Vilaga (@jennifervilaga_) February 25, 2013
P.S.: Here are our real Twitter handles:
Tyler Gray: @tgraydar
Christina Chaey: @christinachaey
Christine Osekoski: @cosekoski
Teressa Iezzi: @tiezzi
Jennifer Vilaga: @jennifervilaga