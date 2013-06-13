What’s The Biggest Mistake You’ve Made In A Job Interview?

Two days ago we discussed the six ways you can secretly sabotage your job interview. We followed that up with a simple question on Facebook:
“What’s the biggest mistake you’ve ever made (or observed) in a job interview?”
The responses came streaming in–you’ve certainly had your fair share of bad experiences, and on either side of the table. Now, here, we’ve compiled a few of our favorite reader replies, which (hopefully) can come in handy the next time you step into the interviewing chamber.
Interviewers, we’ll start with you. Let’s get the tears out of the way.
Despite the fact that you love, or hate (we can’t really tell) your company, crying isn’t going to do anything. Except scare away applicants. And give them a really good story down the line.
Okay, maybe Sally wasn’t as tactful as she could have been (you’re a grown up now, Sally) but are we not allowed to dream? Maybe you want to be a whale tagger, deep sea Submarine builder, or planetary scientist and high altitude diver . . .
Companies, who some have argued are people too, need realistic expectations of their employees.
On the other side of the table, responses were a bit more… interesting.
That’s generally not a strong interview strategy–unless your would-be boss is named Bukowski or Simpson.
Note to future applicants: when talking about yourself, the words “no talent” should never leave your mouth.
Confidence is a good thing. Crippling self-indulgence is not. Be assertive when you’re being interviewed, but remember: you’re the one being interviewed. Anything else will get you shredded.
If you’re feeling depressed (or embarrassed) after reading this, fear not. We can help.
You should actually feel great about yourself, because you’ve probably never had an interview go this bad. (Have you?!!) Meanwhile, some folks are trying to make the process better.
Keep in mind that nobody said you can’t make a job interview fun. For more good insights, here’s a list of interview tricks and ten tips from one of the pros.