What’s The Biggest Mistake You’ve Made In A Job Interview?

Two days ago we discussed the six ways you can secretly sabotage your job interview . We followed that up with a simple question on Facebook:

“What’s the biggest mistake you’ve ever made (or observed) in a job interview?”

The responses came streaming in–you’ve certainly had your fair share of bad experiences, and on either side of the table. Now, here, we’ve compiled a few of our favorite reader replies, which (hopefully) can come in handy the next time you step into the interviewing chamber.

Interviewers, we’ll start with you. Let’s get the tears out of the way.





Despite the fact that you love, or hate (we can’t really tell) your company, crying isn’t going to do anything. Except scare away applicants. And give them a really good story down the line.





Okay, maybe Sally wasn’t as tactful as she could have been (you’re a grown up now, Sally) but are we not allowed to dream? Maybe you want to be a whale tagger, deep sea Submarine builder, or planetary scientist and high altitude diver . . .





Companies, who some have argued are people too, need realistic expectations of their employees.

On the other side of the table, responses were a bit more… interesting.