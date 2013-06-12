The Hashtag Hits Facebook, Starting #Today

But the functionality of Facebook’s hashtags will be very different from Twitter’s. What comes up during a search will be limited to only public posts and those made visible by a user’s friends. In a blog post, Facebook had this to say about the new feature:

Hashtags on Facebook are just a first step. We’ll be rolling out more features in the coming weeks and months that make it even easier to discover and participate in conversations about shared interests on Facebook.

We look forward to working with media partners, broadcasters, and journalists on how best to leverage these new tools. As always, as we launch products and experiences, we want your feedback on where we can improve and what we should build next.