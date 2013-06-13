How I Passed Up A Billion-Dollar Idea–And Lived To Laugh About It

Have you ever seen the movie The Italian Job ? Not the original Michael Caine version, but the Mark Wahlberg remake from 2003? Remember how there is this back story about Seth Green’s character, Lyle, and how he keeps claiming to be the “real” Napster because Sean Parker stole his idea when they were roommates in college?

Well, this story is going to sound a lot like that. But I swear on a stack of servers, it is absolutely true.

It was the year Apple iTunes was launched. Camera phones were just hitting the market. YouTube didn’t even exist yet.

In the summer of 2003, I was driving through the Black Hills National Forest just west of Custer, South Dakota with my friend, and then business partner, Michael Koch. We had started up a video content development business that year and, along with a small crew, were on our way to the Crazy Horse Monument to produce a documentary.

As we wound through the trees on the small two lane highway, we were discussing the state of digital technology, particularly the future of digital video. People were just starting to realize the potential of digital video, from building databases to file sharing. We had a long list of potential ideas ourselves. Michael, with his visionary outlook, would always say something like, “In the future, everything will be documented.”

Now remember way back if you can, to what the world was like in 2003. This was before ubiquitous high speed wireless was available. In fact most people were still using DSL. It was the year Apple iTunes was launched. Camera phones were just hitting the market. YouTube didn’t even exist yet. So long ago, it seems we were still powering cars with our feet.

Our discussion bounced back and forth from the production project at hand to our list of fantastic new concepts. At one point, we considered how else we could best capitalize on all the gear we had purchased. We had several state-of-the-art professional grade video cameras, for example, and a nice boom rig.

In the months leading up to our trip, countless hours had been killed discussing what it meant, exactly, to “document everything” when Michael said something outlandish. “Why don’t we go back to Sioux Falls (our home town, also in South Dakota) and make a short video of every street corner in the city? Someday, every location in every city will have some sort of imagery attached to it that can be searched and viewed. We could start by driving through each intersection and build a visual database of the entire town.”