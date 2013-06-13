3 Rules Every Entrepreneur Should Live By

The startup world has made a religion of killing the sacred cow: anything that reeks of business-as-usual is frowned upon. Graduating from university? Unnecessary . Cubicles? Please . PowerPoint? Shame on you .

And while this very dismissal of orthodoxy has become its own status quo, there is one particular approach that has truly earned the right to become part of the future as far as I am concerned: agile (software) development.

Lean is a predominantly entrepreneurial discipline; its aim is to build the right thing. Agile is predominantly a developer’s discipline; its aim is to build the thing right.

Although it has been mainstream in the development world for well over a decade, agile practices are finding their way into everyday business. It’s a relative of the lean movement–basically the idea that you can test the minimum viable version of an early idea (or business) quickly and inexpensively in a real life context, rather than wasting many years or many millions with trying to build a “perfect” strategic plan. The relationship between the two disciplines is beautifully elegant. Lean is a predominantly entrepreneurial discipline; its aim is to build the right thing. Agile is predominantly a developer discipline; its aim is to build the thing right.

But it was my good friend and colleague Jeff Dean who actually clarified Agile’s real value to me, both in business and ultimately in my personal life. “It’s all about the retrospectives,” he said. And he’s right.

In Agile, “retrospectives” are meetings that take place at the end of a period of work (or more frequently in our case at Doorsteps) where the team sits together to talk about what’s working, what isn’t, what opportunities people are seeing, and which challenges they are facing. It’s about constantly checking in and questioning whether our stated approach is still making sense given everything new we’re learning as we iterate.

In fact, retrospectives have taught me three important rules for working that I am now trying to live by:

1. Acknowledge Early. Address Often.

Unlike yearly reviews or check-ins, which most of us greet with dread, I found myself looking forward to retrospectives. There was never any finger pointing or hostility–after all, even if someone had been behaving egregiously, odds are it was only for the past few days (or weeks in the most extreme case). In fact, the atmosphere tended to be enthusiastic, even jovial. People were eager to identify anything that was standing in the way of doing great work–that became the de facto agenda item for each meeting. What’s standing in your way? And, how can we remove that obstacle together? The goal is to learn and get better as soon as possible.