Evernote’s Quest To Become A 100-Year-Old Startup

From the beginning we said, “Evernote is for us.” That means we’ve started and sold companies before, but they were always kind of for somebody else. We said, “The third time around, let’s only build things that we want to use and let’s build a company that we want to keep.” We had this idea of trying to make a hundred-year startup. We decided to take it seriously.

Taking it seriously basically means that there is no short-term.

Phil Libin

We spent a lot of time thinking about when does a company go from being a startup to being something worse?

In all my previous companies there were a lot of times where we were thinking, “Wow we just need to buckle down and deal with things for the next couple of years, and then we’ll probably sell the company.” That’s not an option at Evernote. We’re in it for the long haul, so if there’s anything that’s dinking, that’s annoying, anything that doesn’t feel right, our only solution is to fix it because we’ve got to live with it forever.

There’s two ideas in there. We wanted to make a company that was durable, that would be around for 100 years, and did a little research about that. There’s a little bit over 3,000 companies in existence right now that are more than 100 years old, and the vast majority of them are in Japan.

We wanted to do that; we wanted to make something that would be long-term, that was going to be sustainable, but it wasn’t enough to just make a 100-year-old company. Just because they’ve been around for a long time doesn’t necessarily make them great places to be. We said, 100-year startup, we still want to be a startup in 100 years.

We spent a lot of time thinking about when does a company go from being a startup to being something worse? What is that transition where at some point you’re no longer a startup? And tried to see if we could hold that off for another 95 years. Even as we get bigger, we don’t want to stay small, we want to get quite large, but we want to be a 100-year-old, very large company that’s still operating like a startup, people are still in love with, that’s making innovative decisions, that’s acting decisively. We didn’t know how to do it; we still don’t, but we thought “This seems like a sufficiently epic quest to devote our lives to.”