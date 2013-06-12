Turkey’s Broadcasting Watchdog Fines Channels For Live-Streaming Gezi Protests

According to a Turkish news site, the country’s broadcasting watchdog, RTUK, has fined several TV channels for their coverage of the Gezi protests. Halk TV, Cem TV, EM TV, and Ulusal TV have all been reprimanded for live-streaming content that is “harming the physical, moral, and mental development of children and young people.”

One of the channels, Halk TV, has been financially supported by the main party in opposition, although this was before the party’s current leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, came to power.

Protests in Istanbul in the past week were sparked over plans to redevelop the Gezi Park, one of the few green areas in the city. Riot police yesterday were used to disperse a gathering in Taksim Square. Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has clamped down on social media, and some of the country’s Twitter users have been detained over the protests.