London Underground Shows Off Five Tube Maps Made From Lego

London Underground just got its brick on. As part of its 150th anniversary celebrations, the Tube , as it is known, has commissioned a quintet of maps made of Lego to show how the network–the world’s first underground passenger railway–has evolved in a century and a half.

The maps, which show the growth of the lines at various points between 1927 and 2020–subject to delays, of course–are on show at Green Park, Piccadilly Circus, South Kensington, Stratford, and King’s Cross.





There is, however, no mention of Mark Noad’s proposed update to the graphic in 2011, after research showed that three in 10 London Underground passengers get lost during their journeys.

