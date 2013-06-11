Edward Snowden Doesn’t Have a BA–Why That’s the Future of the Tech Industry

NSA leaker Edward Snowden’s formal education stopped with a GED, a fact that the New York Times‘ David Brooks and others have spun into a caricature of him as a loner or outsider.

In fact, Snowden’s lack of formal credentials made him mainstream, and maybe even the wave of the future. The Brookings Institution reported in a paper titled “The Hidden STEM Economy” that half of the nation’s workers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math don’t have or need a bachelor’s degree. They do their work with an associate’s degree or even just on-the-job training.

When you add in these less formally trained STEM specialists, you arrive at 26 million STEM workers, making up one-fifth of the U.S. workforce. The most common non-college STEM jobs include trades like auto mechanics, electricians, welders, and logistics supervisors, whose jobs all increasingly require a sophisticated mastery of both software and machinery. On average these workers earn 10% more than workers at a similar level of education who don’t have a mastery of any scientific or technical field.

One of the biggest and fastest-growing non-college STEM jobs, which comes pretty darn close to describing Snowden’s former position, is computer systems analyst, a position that earns an average of more than $82,000 a year and is growing 22% over this decade. The Department of Labor notes that a bachelor’s degree is “not always a requirement” for this job, as long as you “know how to write computer programs.”

The proliferation of non-college STEM jobs is a telltale sign of two things: an education and policy system that’s not keeping up with the demands of innovation; and innovative industries that are finding new sources of talent.

The first part is a problem. The Brookings researchers point out that public investment in career and technical education doesn’t coordinate with the opportunities that are actually out there. “Of the $4.3 billion spent annually by the federal government on STEM education and training, only one-fifth goes towards supporting sub-bachelor’s level training, while twice as much supports bachelor’s or higher level-STEM careers.”