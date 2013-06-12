How To Go To Bed The Right Way

“I love the image of being a baby again,” Zen Habits author Leo Babauta once wrote , “in my head, it conjures up not only sleeping peacefully (though in reality many babies don’t), but growing magically young again, care-free, without the worries that normally plague us and keep us up at night.”

While difficult to change, Babauta notes that sleeping habits are indeed changeable–though have many inputs. Which is why before you go unconscious, you have to be conscious of quite a few things.

Babauta catalogs four common sleeping problems. Let’s recap them here:

Not tired: you’re used to going to bed later, so if you head to bed too early, you can’t get to sleep

Too tired: in rare cases, Babauta says, you could be too tired to sleep–though we’re a tad incredulous.

Worried: If your mind is racing, it won’t be resting.

Wired: If you’re putting the lap into laptop by browsing BuzzFeed or “fitting in” emails while you’re in bed, your mind won’t unwind.

So how do we iron-out these sleepy wrinkles? Let’s take a look.

There’s a handy quote attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci that’s useful to sleeping (and living) problems:

“As a well spent day brings happy sleep, so a life well spent brings happy death”

in his deep understanding, the Renaissance master captured the reciprocal relationship between doing and resting (he also captured the nature of how dying well requires living well, a topic of another post). In other words, understanding how we spend our nights requires understanding how we spend our days.

One of the keys is exercise: as we’ve noted before, Olympic athletes sleep an absurd amount–evidencing that intense activity necessitates intense rest. The key, then, is to give your day more intense activity: Babauta recommends a hard workout, a long run, or a solid yoga session–which, as a bonus, builds life-enriching mindfulness.