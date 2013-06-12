Are These The 3 Most Awesome Jobs?

Science writer Erin Biba has been profiling some of the most epic of gigs we’ve heard of–from tagging blue whales to exploring Mars (on Earth!) to plunging into the world’s deepest point. What’s more, the working lives of these extreme scientists parallel our own: from the how individual glories require collective effort to why the happiest people have the hardest jobs .

“A blue whale is 80 feet long and you have a lot of area to put the tag,” says Ari Friedlaender, a whale tagger–that’s a thing–and marine ecologist.

Why tag a whale? To track and understand them, of course. But how? Friedlaender says that’s “the fun part, the hard part, the frustrating part, and the most exciting adrenaline filled part,” for while it’s easy to see a whale from a distance, it’s another story to get in the 20-foot or less range to tag the cetacean in question.

In whale-tagging, as in business, as in life, many causes need to come together in order to succeed: “It takes patience, weather conditions, whales in the right mood to allow you get that close, a great boat driver, and steely nerves,” Friedlaender says.

“When it works it looks beautiful and very coordinated,” he continues. “It’s almost like a race car team. There’s a driver that’s the very end of everything, but there’s also a pit crew and a support team: tag engineers, people that find the whales, measure the prey, drive the boat. Somebody has to put the tag on at the end of the day but that’s the very end of the process that involves a lot of people.”

Getting a group of people to do something extraordinary? That’s the essence of the leadership challenge.

“I wanted to be an astronaut, definitely,” Nathalie Cabrol tells Biba. “It’s the space program that died on me not the other way around.”