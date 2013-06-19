Is Your Posture Good Right Now? How Laptop Positioning Affects Productivity

If you’re reading this on your laptop right now, take a second to think about your posture.

How are you sitting? How is your back? How about your neck?

Whether you realize it or not, having a bad posture directly impacts your productivity. Sitting straight and looking ahead energizes you, while being slouched over will make you feel more tired and lethargic.

Now imagine spending 8-10 hours a day for the next 10 years working on your laptop with bad posture. That’s a one-way ticket to back problems, neck pain and an expensive medical bill.

Luckily, this problem can easily be remedied. By simply setting your computer on a laptop stand and using an external mouse and keyboard, you can work with an excellent posture that will keep you energized and away from the doctor.

Even better, you can carry your laptop set-up everywhere you go and still have excellent posture no matter if you’re at home, the office or a coffee shop.

Phil Drolet is a performance coach in Boulder, Colorado.