Apple Gives Boost To Twitter #Music Via iTunes Radio Station

Since its initial launch , Twitter’s #Music service has gone pretty much unreported. But Apple just revealed its new iTunes Radio music streaming service and says it will feature trending tracks from #Music’s own lists.

The move is an interesting one because it brings a degree of social discovery to iTunes that has been missing since the failed experiment that was Ping. It also stitches Twitter #Music directly into iOS 7, Apple’s next mobile OS, because iTunes Radio is built into the iOS 7 Music app.

The pairing of streaming music and social networking means iTunes Radio has the potential to be a great discovery engine. It effectively sets up Apple and Twitter to rival Facebook, which has been working with partners like Spotify to make money from streaming music.