In Twitter We Trust: 6 Unexpected Ways Government Is Experimenting With Social Media

Credit Anthony Weiner with showing governments around the world how not to use social media. Back in 2011, the now 48-year-old former U.S. congressman tweeted suggestive, boxer-clad photos of himself to a young admirer. Bloggers got ahold of the images and Weinergate was born.

Of course, officials and agencies are also turning to social media for more noble purposes, from real-time Q&As with millions of citizens to crowdsourced problem solving. Big Data, plus better tools for processing it, are enabling governments to use social networks in powerful, unexpected, and occasionally odd ways.

Stopping epidemics

In January 2010, in the wake of a tragic earthquake, Haiti suffered through a cholera epidemic. The disease spread throughout devastated neighborhoods faster than health care workers could respond, killing more than 6,500 people. Authorities ultimately turned to Twitter to stop it, notes ZDNet’s Dion Hinchcliffe, who reported on many of these innovations. Using specialized software, they were able to track the number and location of cholera-related tweets, pinpointing outbreaks well in advance of official warnings. The sheer quantity of public data shared on Twitter, Facebook, and other networks makes social media an invaluable listening and tracking tool. With the right software to filter and analyze keyword streams, authorities can identify trends–from outbreaks to traffic problems–in almost real time.

Recruiting tomorrow’s best and brightest

Convincing top prospects to enter the public sector can be a challenge. And few agencies face a greater image problem than the Internal Revenue Service. So to recruit the next generation of all-star auditors, the IRS has turned to social media. Not only do they have active Facebook and LinkedIn pages to interact with applicants, they also share job posts via the @RecruitmentIRS Twitter handle and even have a YouTube playlist offering day-in-the-life vignettes of employees. To coordinate all of these platforms, government agencies are using new social media management software, which can track interactions with candidates across multiple networks, measure engagement, assign follow-ups, and streamline hiring.

Getting the power back on faster