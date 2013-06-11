advertisement
Xbox One Asia Launch Delayed Until Late 2014

By Kit Eaton

Microsoft recently revealed its upcoming Xbox One games console, but its official launch at the E3 show has been surrounded by controversy. Now it seems the Asia-region launch for the One has been delayed until “late” 2014, according to the Wall Street Journal. That puts it about a year behind the current November 2013 U.S. launch window.

Microsoft is calling it a “staged approach,” and says it wants to get things right for the launch. But Asia is a huge growth market for Microsoft, and the Xbox 360 only just became the the top-selling console in the area. A perceived second-class treatment for Microsoft fans in Asia could hurt the company’s prospects.

Meanwhile, news has emerged that the Playstation 4, Sony’s big-stakes gamble to beat Microsoft in the console market, will not be region locked, which means when it launches in stages across the world, its games won’t be DRM-limited to particular regions as they are for current-generation systems. This represents an industry sea change.

