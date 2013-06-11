“Game Of Thrones” Season Three Finale Most Pirated Episode Ever

Game Of Thrones has broken its own pirating record , says TorrentFreak. The third series finale, shown on HBO on Sunday night, was downloaded illegally over one million times within 24 hours of its transmission date–in fact, at one point, there were 171,572 people active on a single torrent.

The show is no stranger to piracy–until yesterday, the first episode of the season three held the record for the most illegal downloads.

The majority of the downloads come from Australia, said TorrentFreak, followed by the U.S., Canada, and the U.K, all jostling for position beneath the House of Antipodes. How long before the total hits 5 million, we wonder?