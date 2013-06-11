Astronaut Superstar Chris Hadfield Announces His Retirement

Commander Chris Hadfield, the Canadian astronaut whose adept use of social media while floating around space on the I.S.S. made a star of him, has announced his retirement. At a press conference outside Montreal yesterday, the 53-year-old said he was keeping a promise he made to his wife to return to their native country after 30 years of living abroad.

Last month, the astronaut made the first pop video from outer space, a cover version of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” It marked the close of an amazing six months for the Earth-bound among us, who marveled at the beautiful photos of our planet Hadfield took, and got to catch up with him and his colleagues in Google Hangouts.

July 3 is Hadfield’s last day in charge of the Canadian Space Agency. After that he will journey to the final frontier–Canada. Let’s hope he’s had enough of being “thrown off a cliff by a gorilla“–which is how he described a space launch.