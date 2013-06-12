Looking To Hire Top Talent? There’s A Video App For That

Put your makeup on and comb your hair, job seekers: your next job hunt will probably include a video interview as well as a resume.

The search for talent on the part of the enterprise has taken on global proportions. Companies search for employees all over the world, and are willing to allow them to live in the city or country of their choices.

That, in part, explains the rapid rise of video interviewing for candidates in the early stages of the interview process. According to Aberdeen, while only 10% of companies used video as part of the hiring process in 2010, that number jumped to 42% for senior executives, management and entry level job functions in 2011. The video interview doesn’t replace the face-to-face meeting, but it does screen easily, saving time and travel expense.

A friend of mine works for the Irish video interviewing platform Sonru, and the other night at dinner he blew me away by showing me an iPhone app where all appropriate hiring managers for a company can watch the interviews relevant to them. Dead simple. Can be viewed at home, at the desk, on the road.

Aberdeen’s Talent Acquisition research indicates that 54% of organizations that are adopting video have a continuous or long-term talent acquisition strategy in place compared to 18% of organizations that don’t leverage video.

Key message for the enterprise: If you want the best talent, use video interviewing to cut costs and shorten the process.

Key message for the candidate: Get ready to be on camera, and start thinking about how you appear, including body language, facial expressions, and facial “jewelry.”