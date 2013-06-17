The Recommender: Christina Lee, Vipin Goyal, Katie Finnegan And More On What They’re Loving This Month



CHRISTINA LEE

Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

advertisement

advertisement

Flipboard: “It has always been a beautiful way to read the news, and it recently added the ability for users to curate their own magazines. I love discovering an awesome look book on exotic travel or food adventures.” Luvocracy: “This delightful catalog of products is my inspiration for finding unique gift ideas for friends and family.”

VIPIN GOYAL

CEO, Sidetour GiveForward: “It helps people raise money for major medical expenses. Every time I visit the site, I’m blown away by the stories and inspired by the compassion and generosity of the community.”

advertisement

Ender’s Game: “I was a bit late to this novel, but how can you go wrong with entertaining science fiction combined with lessons in leadership and influence? The movie, based on the book and starring Harrison Ford and Ben Kingsley, comes out later this year.”

KATIE FINNEGAN

Cofounder, Hukkster Who What Wear: “It’s kind of a fashionista’s one-stop dream site that knows its readers and is always finding different ways to bring new and original fashion content to them.” Glamour Video: “This is still in the early stages, with only a few videos currently online, but what they have so far is a fun and smart extension of the magazine. It really inspires me because it proves that traditional print media companies are still innovating.”

advertisement



MICHAEL KARNJANAPRAKORN

Cofounder and CEO, Skillshare Fresh Off the Boat: “Just like his show on Vice, Eddie Huang’s memoir covers all my favorite topics: food, family, hip-hop, basketball, and growing up with two very Asian parents in the U.S. of A.” House of Cards: “I’m a huge Netflix fan generally, but watching Frank Underwood layer chess move on top of political chess move got me totally hooked.”

MARCI ROBIN

Beauty director, xoVain.com Nicole Atkins: “She’s a singer-songwriter who, I’m convinced, is the love child of Roy Orbison and Stevie Nicks. I can’t wait for her next album, but I never get tired of the old ones.”

advertisement

Philmfotos.com: “Christopher Moloney holds up stills from movies at their actual filming locations. It’s fascinating, even if you’re not a huge movie buff, and especially if you like thumbs (one of Chris’s thumbs is in almost every shot).”

DAVID HODGE

CEO, Embark Moves: “An app that keeps track of how much I walk or bike each day and beautifully reports it back to me. I discovered I often walk a number of miles between meetings and other commitments, which makes me feel less guilty about skipping the gym.” InstantCab: “This is a great new taxi-hailing app. It only started a few months ago, but I’ve found the availability is often significantly better than other taxi apps I have tried.”

advertisement



BEN BERKOWITZ

CEO, SeeClickFix.com Future Perfect: “The concept of peer progressives as an emerging political class that Steven Johnson describes in his book is both positive and powerful.” Arrested Development: “In anticipation of a new season coming to Netflix, I have been playing out possible episodes in my head. If it got delayed again, I was going to start a fantasy Arrested Development league.”

NICKHIL JAKATDAR

CEO, Vuclip The Great Gatsby: “The film version is faster-paced than the book–although the book is a classic–has a terrific soundtrack, and includes India’s most famous face, Amitabh Bachchan.”

advertisement

Jawbone Up: “I love the emphasis on staying active and moving constantly. The design is simple yet brilliant. I won’t be surprised to see it become commonplace.”