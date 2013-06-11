Chirpify Adds Credit Card Support For Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook Purchases

Chirpify , the social media commerce platform that lets brands and musicians sell products to consumers in-stream on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook , is expanding its payment options to include credit and debit cards, as well as automated clearing house payments.





The year-old startup won’t share information on how much it has processed to date in transactions, but CEO Chris Teso says Chirpify has attracted more than 20,000 sellers to its platform, including several large brands and musicians such as Adidas, Taco Bell, and Snoop Dogg. Chirpify processes payments for sellers who put their wares out on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, where users can tweet or comment “buy,” “donate,” or “gimme” to purchase an item, make a donation, or participate in a giveaway. Chirpify then takes transactional and monthly fees.

Previously, Chirpify only accepted PayPal. But starting today it will also accept payments via American Express, Discover, MasterCard, and Visa cards. Teso says the request for Chirpify to expand beyond PayPal was unanimous among both brands, who didn’t want to deal with PayPal’s fees, and consumers, who just wanted more options. Chirpify will continue to accept PayPal, however, because it is “fairly ubiquitous,” Teso says.





With more payment options available, Teso says he hopes to attract more brands to the platform, and is also eyeing Tumblr, Google+, Pinterest, and other social media channels to infiltrate next. The ultimate goal, he says, is to to convert advertising in the moment.

“Advertising has always been about conversations and engagement that a brand hopes will convert later,” he says. “We’re trying collapse that funnel. Social media is definitely the first place where we can make that happen.”

[Image: Flickr user Kristina Alexanderson]