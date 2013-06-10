12 Things That The New Mac Pro Inescapably Reminds Us Of





The recipe for the futuristic Pro seems to be this: Take one part HAL 9000, one part jet turbine, and dissolve in three parts of “the rest of the PC industry just doesn’t care about desktop design.” Mix gently. Serve in a chilled aluminum tumbler with a single slice of lemon for zest (dyed black with squid ink, of course, else the color scheme is shot).





It’s surprising, it’s weird, it’s clever, odd, and it’s downright froody. It also reminds us of more than a handful of real and imagined products that just so happen to be tall and moodily black.





The Pro may well sell like gangbusters, given how long it’s been since Apple updated its top-line Mac. And let’s not be too tough on Apple here because it really did pull the rabbit out of the hat with this news at WWDC. The new Pro even borrows more than a few design elements, although not the shape, from the flawed but much-beloved Power Mac G4 Cube of old (which, let’s not forget, was another Jony Ive innovation). Some may even call it beautiful.

Do you like or loathe the new Mac Pro for its cheeky shape and norm-shunning looks?

What does the Pro look like to you? Fire away in the comments: