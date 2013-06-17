Conference Calendar July/August 2013

July/August
July 5–7: Food Blogger Connect
London
For discerning food bloggers, it’s a full menu of guest speakers and networking opportunities–plus a “StrEAT Party” with some of London’s finest.
July 9–10: MobileBeat 2013
San Francisco
VentureBeat’s sixth annual conference is themed “the mobile experience,” and features mobile superstars such as Yelp’s Jeremy Stoppelman and Box’s Aaron Levie.
July 14–16: ANA Digital and Social Media Conference
Dana Point, California
For the marketer trying to use digital to strengthen and promote brands, this conference (cosponsored by Tumblr) is right on message.
July 22–26: OSCon, Open Source Convention
Portland, Oregon
A gathering for the open-source community, with sessions on everything from user experience and programming to geek lifestyle.
July 23–25: Social Recruiting Strategies Conference
Chicago
Social media isn’t just a way to reach customers; it’s also a way to snag employees. Learn from the folks at Groupon, Pizza Hut, and other successful social recruiters.
July 25–27: BlogHer
Chicago
A social media conference that, despite its name, is open to all (about 10% to 15% of attendees are male) and geared toward helping bloggers increase their social impact.
August 7–11: Wikimania
Hong Kong
The annual conference of the Wikimedia Movement focuses on spreading the wiki spirit in mainland China.
August 25–29: VMWorld
San Francisco
This conference focuses on helping businesses implement data-management and cloud-computing strategies.