Conference Calendar July/August 2013

July 5–7: Food Blogger Connect London For discerning food bloggers, it’s a full menu of guest speakers and networking opportunities–plus a “StrEAT Party” with some of London’s finest.

July 9–10: MobileBeat 2013

San Francisco

VentureBeat’s sixth annual conference is themed “the mobile experience,” and features mobile superstars such as Yelp’s Jeremy Stoppelman and Box’s Aaron Levie.

July 14–16: ANA Digital and Social Media Conference

Dana Point, California

For the marketer trying to use digital to strengthen and promote brands, this conference (cosponsored by Tumblr) is right on message.

July 22–26: OSCon, Open Source Convention

Portland, Oregon

A gathering for the open-source community, with sessions on everything from user experience and programming to geek lifestyle.

July 23–25: Social Recruiting Strategies Conference

Chicago

Social media isn’t just a way to reach customers; it’s also a way to snag employees. Learn from the folks at Groupon, Pizza Hut, and other successful social recruiters.

July 25–27: BlogHer

Chicago

A social media conference that, despite its name, is open to all (about 10% to 15% of attendees are male) and geared toward helping bloggers increase their social impact.

August 7–11: Wikimania

Hong Kong

The annual conference of the Wikimedia Movement focuses on spreading the wiki spirit in mainland China.