The U.S. Postal Service Fights To Survive Under Stifling Government Regulations

Saturday mail delivery was supposed to disappear this August–a cost-cutting measure by the U.S. Postal Service–but the Government Accountability Office said that the change would be illegal. The next time you’re frustrated by regulations, just be thankful you’re not the Post Office, which has long been foiled by its maker.





Benjamin Franklin, the first postmaster general, is given authority to hire as many postmasters as necessary, sowing the seeds for decades of wasteful patronage appointments.





Private competitors deliver mail faster and cheaper. Congress isn’t yet made in Ron Paul’s mold: It tightens the Post Office’s monopoly, putting private services out of business.





Delivery in the rural South is expensive and difficult, but the government slashes postage rates and lets the Treasury cover the costs.