R.I.P. Google Reader

“In the next week, we’ll be making some highly requested changes to Google Reader. . . . As a result of these changes, we also think it’s important to clean things up a bit . . . . We’ll be retiring things like friending, following, and shared link blogs inside of Reader. We think the end result is better than what’s available today.” –Alan Green, Google software engineer, on the Google Reader blog

“We will soon retire Google Reader. We know Reader has a devoted following who will be very sad to see it go. We’re sad too. There are two simple reasons for this: usage of Google Reader has declined, and as a company we’re pouring all of our energy into fewer products. We think that kind of focus will make for a better user experience.”

–Green, on the Google Reader blog