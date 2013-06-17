Floating Solar Panels Or Windmills? Millionaires Weigh In.

Man-made islands–actually 25-meter-wide collections of floating solar panels–will be installed in the Swiss lake Neuchâtel this August. They’re an experiment in eco-power, and their flatness could have a surprise benefit: Will this be a model for harvesting energy offshore that keeps wealthy landowners happy, unlike the wind turbines that caused a row among residents of Cape Cod? (Some claimed the tall equipment ruined their view.)

We asked 10 millionaires: “Which would you prefer to see outside your waterfront home?”

“It’s low to the ground, so I won’t see it.”

–Doctor, Florida

“The gentle movement of those windmills is very soothing.”

–Venture capitalist, Massachusetts

And the tiebreaker goes to: Audra Parker, president and CEO of Save Our Sound, the primary Nantucket Sound opposition group. “I would need to better understand what the trade-offs are,” she defers. It remains a tie!

Illustration by Till Hafenbrak