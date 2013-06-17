UnCollege Focuses On The Opposition

Peter Thiel–backed UnCollege launches its first program in July, but its name isn’t uncommon; many brands define themselves by opposition. “When you know people are frustrated with the category, it can help to say, ‘We have a different point of view,’ ” says Brian Sheehan, former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi. Though it’s not always clear what they’re opposing.
ORDERED FROM “UNCLEAR” TO “UNMISTAKABLE”
Muji
Japanese for “brandless quality good.” Minimalist.
Un-Aspirin
Some kind of drug? (It’s the same as Tylenol, basically.)
7Up
“The Uncola” was cute, but Coke still rules.
UnCollege
The traditional college path isn’t the only one, it insists.
Unbranded Denim
No marketing, cheaper jeans, and a name that says it all.
