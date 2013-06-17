advertisement
UnCollege Focuses On The Opposition
By Michelle No1 minute Read

Peter Thiel–backed UnCollege launches its first program in July, but its name isn’t uncommon; many brands define themselves by opposition. “When you know people are frustrated with the category, it can help to say, ‘We have a different point of view,’ ” says Brian Sheehan, former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi. Though it’s not always clear what they’re opposing.

ORDERED FROM “UNCLEAR” TO “UNMISTAKABLE”


  • Muji

    Japanese for “brandless quality good.” Minimalist.


  • Un-Aspirin

    Some kind of drug? (It’s the same as Tylenol, basically.)


  • 7Up

    “The Uncola” was cute, but Coke still rules.


  • UnCollege

    The traditional college path isn’t the only one, it insists.


  • Unbranded Denim

    No marketing, cheaper jeans, and a name that says it all.

Alamy (denim)

[Denim Image: Africa Studio via Shutterstock]

