The Strength Of Your Voice May Have An Impact On Your Salary

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Men with deeper voices are paid more, says a new study out of Duke University’s business school. Researchers sampled male CEOs (female sample size was too small) from S&P 1,500 firms and found that a 22.1 Hz drop in vocal pitch relative to the average meant an extra $187,000 a year. In extremes:

James Earl Jones’s rumble

Average male CEO’s voice

Gilbert Gottfried’s quack

That may change, though: The commanding sound of deep voices may rule in a top-down, old-school business, says lead researcher William Mayew. But at new companies that encourage collaboration, he suspects that a less booming voice might be just as (or more!) effective.

[Magazine Credits: ASTRID STAWIARZ/GETTY IMAGES (JONES); TOMMASO BODDI/WIREIMAGE/GETTY IMAGES (GOTTFRIED); SHUTTERSTOCK (DARTH VADER, DUCK)]

[Image: Flickr user JD Hancock]

