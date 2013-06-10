advertisement
Hillary Clinton Joins Twitter, Has Best Bio Of All Time

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Former First Lady, ex-Secretary of State, and possible 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has joined Twitter, and is tweeting from the @HillaryClinton handle. In her first tweet, Clinton thanked Texts From Hillary creators Adam Smith and Stacy Lambe for the inspiration.

But first, her bio: the former Secretary of State calls herself a “Wife, mom, lawyer, women & kids advocate, FLOAR, FLOTUS, US Senator, SecState, author, dog owner, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, glass ceiling cracker, TBD…”

